Fengaros Music Village all set for 2020

Though it’s still early to be talking about summer festivals when we’ve barely entered spring, there is plenty to look forward to with dozens of music events to fill the hot summer months. One is Fengaros Music Festival that besides hosting music stages and international and local acts, also organises a week of workshops, lectures and concerts, usually a week or so prior to the festival.

Returning to the village of Kato Drys from July 23 to 28, Fengaros is ready to provide arts education through a series of music and theatre workshops. The workshops will take place daily during the morning and afternoon, filling the traditional Cypriot village with music and creativity.

Attendees will be able to choose from nine workshops taught by industry professionals with expertise in fields ranging from jazz and popular music to film scoring to acting and to non-western musical traditions. This year’s instructors will include artists from Cyprus, Spain, Greece, the USA and Germany.

Now in its seventh edition, Fengaros Music Village has become an institution and is one of the most important meetings on the island for musicians from Cyprus and abroad.

The workshops being presented are:

Christos Rafalides (USA) – The Jazz Workshop: Reharmonisation and improvisational techniques, rhythmologies from Afro-Cuban and Brazilian music and approaches for the new jazz standards

Stelios Xydias (Cyprus) – Elements of Drumming: Elements of drumming, techniques and aesthetics

Efrén López (Spain) – Beyond The West: Analysis, composition and improvisation in modal music from non-western traditions

Marios Takoushis (Cyprus) – Behind the Picture: Composing and Producing Music for Films, TV and Commercials: Composing for the moving image, contracts, analysis of storyboards and scripts

Stela Fyrogeni (Cyprus) – Theatre Workshop: The One, The Nobody and The Other: Acting and self-expression as the stage’s sole-actor

Babis Papadopoulos (Greece) – Stylistic Decisions in Orchestration: Orchestration for musicians, composers and songwriters

Christodoros Mnasonos (Cyprus) – Theory and Practice of Eastern Multimodal Music Traditions: Revitalising multimodal music traditions from the Balkans, Mediterranean and Middle East

Eleni Irakleous (Germany) – Cultivating Musicality through Singing: Group singing, vocal confidence, and embodied performance

Demetris Yiasemides & Eva Stavrou (Cyprus) – The Art of the Winds: Innovative and artistic techniques for wind instruments

Lefteris Moumtzis (Cyprus) – Being Present in Performance: Ensemble performance and skill-cultivating in limited time situations

Each workshop costs €180, including 30 hours of education in morning and afternoon sessions. Staying in the village for that week, either camping or the agro-touristic lodges of Kato Drys, participants can choose to have five lunch meals included in their tickets, paying a total of €220. Everyone attending the workshops will receive a free three-day ticket to Fengaros Festival.

Fengaros Music Village

Workshops and lectures from international and local music instructors. Part of the Fengaros Music Festival. July 23-28. Kato Drys, Larnaca. www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage