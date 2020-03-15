We must all get behind Akinci

Mustafa Akinci is a man who understands the reality of war and the price that Cypriots, both Turkish and Greek, have paid over the last 46 years. Besides, he is a Cypriot, born and bred in my ancestral town of Limassol so he understands the Cypriot temperament and what makes Cyprus a truly unique place.

He’s familiar with its people and the landscape, the streets and the scents, its unique Greco-Turkish mood. If anything, he is entitled to express his opinions on its unification without being viciously attacked by arm-chair politicians in Ankara. His recent views on the relationship between northern Cyprus and Turkey have been widely condemned in Turkey and by nationalists on Cyprus.

He has been called a ‘dishonest politician’ and an ‘enemy of Turkey’ for telling it as it is. Yet, his views are not the delirium of a megalomaniac who believes that Cyprus ‘is Turkish and will remain Turkish forever’.

They come from a person who lives with the frustration, trauma and stagnation of division; with a humanitarian disaster that seems to never end despite so many genuine initiatives on both sides. He understands that ‘peace missions’ are excuses for the murder of civilians and that war is never simply glorious. It leaves wounds long after the din of machine guns, tanks and bombers has died down.

Mr Akinci has merely highlighted what so many commentators have said for years – that Turkey sees Cyprus as its possession, it’s own ‘baby’ and it is the ‘mother’. It simply refuses to let go because it has never really been about Turkish Cypriots, but about its clout in the region and more recently about certain individuals’ delusions of grandeur.

There are, indeed, some who remain stuck in the overwhelming bitterness of their trauma, and this is understandable. Most Greek Cypriots however, both the younger and older generation, understand that Turkish Cypriots have also suffered and have legitimate complaints and concerns to be addressed. That is why the latter chose Mr Akinci to represent them. He therefore does not require the permission of Ankara to express an opinion on his island’s European future or the unethicality of suggestions pertaining to the opening up of fenced of cities like Varosha.

The painful truth for those so offended by Mr Akinci’s views is that if Turkey were to miraculously remove all its troops tomorrow, in a gesture of good will, it would lose Cyprus which it has brainwashed mainland Turks belongs to it rather than to the Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Greece on the other hand gave up its ‘motherhood’ of Cyprus years ago when it was shown the door after the disastrous results of its ‘Great Ideas’.

Greece may be the spiritual motherland of the Greek-Cypriots – like Turkey is the spiritual motherland of the Turkish-Cypriots – but it is no longer their ‘mother’ or ‘father’. Greek Cypriots have moved out of home long ago, whilst Turkey refuses to relinquish its ‘motherly’ role by allowing Turkish Cypriots to venture out into the world and discover the benefits of a united, European Cyprus where everyone can at last move on, forgive and look forward to the future. Cypriots alone will ultimately decide. There is no other way, and Mr Akinci knows this and has no doubt been under immense pressure over the years from Ankara which is always reminding him and the Turkish Cypriots of all the good things it has brought to the island.

In reality, most Turkish Cypriots do not share this view because they are Cypriot. Their motherland is Cyprus not Turkey. Their problems are of Cyprus; they are Cypriot, not Turkish. That’s why they need a Cypriot to represent them. That Cypriot is Mustafa Akinci who would make a decent and honourable a co-president of a unified Cyprus. He, along with President Anastasiades has striven to unify Cyprus, his island.

Everybody might not agree with, or even like, these men for different reasons but they share a common vision under very difficult conditions. One only need recall the time when community leaders couldn’t even look at each other. If anything, these leaders share a similar Cypriotness and represent Cypriots, their dilemmas, their historical anguish and hope for the future. For what it’s worth, we should all get behind Mr Akinci because there is so much to lose if we lose him.

Dr Dimitri Gonis, Greek Studies Program, Department of Languages and Linguistics, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University, Melbourne





