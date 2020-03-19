March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government sends out text urging people to limit movements

By Nick Theodoulou0992

The government sent out a text message throughout the day on Thursday to peoples’ mobile numbers asking them to “limit movements to the absolute necessary”.

The text message highlights the importance of self-isolation and reducing contact with other people so as to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

It reads, in full: “We are at a critical stage. Isolation minimises the spread of Coronavirus. Limit movements to the absolute necessary. Protect high-risk population. Ministry of Interior PIO.”

Some Cypriots received the message in English and others in Greek.

Many others have not received the government’s text message.



