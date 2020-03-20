March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: taxi driver and wife discharged after recovery

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Famagusta general hospital (Photo: Atlas Pantou)

A taxi driver from Paphos and his wife have been discharged from the Famagusta general hospital after tests showed they were no longer positive for coronavirus.

The man was found positive on March 11 and was one of the first people to have been hit by the virus, which he passed on to his wife.

After the couple stopped showing any Covid-19 symptoms a few days ago, doctors conducted the final tests on the two patients on Friday.

Once the tests confirmed they were no longer ill, they were given the go-ahead to return to their home in Paphos.



