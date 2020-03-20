March 20, 2020

S Koreans still want to look stylish despite virus

By Rumble00

From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, South Koreans are turning innovative to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t damage their reputation for style.



