March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

English School graded ‘excellent’ in ISI report

By Press Release01

Staff, students and the board of management of the English School were delighted that the School’s success in placing students in some of the world’s most competitive universities has won international recognition. This happened shortly after the Independent Schools’ Inspectorate had published an extensive report which concluded that ‘Learning and Achievement’ and ‘Personal Development’ of students were at the highest level and judged as ‘Excellent’.

Many schools boast of their track record in getting high numbers of pupils into Oxford, Cambridge, Ivy League schools and competitive European universities. In January, ‘The Telegraph’ newspaper published data from every single Oxford and Cambridge college on the schools which they have made the highest number of offers from 2017 to 2019 (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/01/12/revealed-schools-send-highest-number-pupils-every-oxbridge-college/) Amongst the renowned schools such as Eton College, Westminster College and St. Paul’s Girls School, it was pleasing to see, in the 120th year of the school’s foundation, the English School representing Cyprus with offers to Christ’s College, Cambridge.

The Independent Schools’ Inspectorate (ISI) caries out school inspections across the globe. In a comprehensive and detailed visit they observed classes, interviewed students, staff, members of the Board and surveyed parental views. The evidence gathering exercise was then formulated into a summary report (http://www.englishschool.ac.cy/inspection-annual-report) which focused on the areas of ‘Learning and Achievement’ and ‘Personal Development’. It was, with much great pleasure, that the Board informed parents of the outcome in both of these areas which was judged to be ‘Excellent’. The report is also a useful tool and offers advice which confirms that the School’s management team is guiding the School along the correct track and that further beneficial developments will be experienced by current and future students.



