March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Increased levels of dust in the atmosphere

By Katy Turner00

There will be high levels of dust in the atmosphere on Thursday, the labour inspection department warned.

Because the dust has high levels of small size particles it is likely to affect human health, the public and especially vulnerable groups (the elderly, children and respiratory patients) are warned to stay inside.

Levels measured at 8am on Thursday are Nicosia 58µ/m³, Limassol 53, Larnaca 86, Paphos 62, Paralimni 63, Zygi 37, Xyliatos 42.

The permitted levels for particles is 50.

More information can be found at www.airquality.gov.cy and the Air Quality Cyprus app



Related posts

Coronavirus: CyTA donates €300,000 for medical equipment

Katy Turner

Blood bank makes call for donors after slowest day ever

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: five new cases recorded in north

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 123 charged for breaking movement ban

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: SMS service operational again

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, total now at 132 (Update 2)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign