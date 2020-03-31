March 31, 2020

Coronavirus: Flight with repatriated Cypriots, and uniforms for health workers arrives

A flight carrying a total of 38 repatriated Cypriots and 1,000 uniforms for doctors and nurses arrived in Larnaca on Monday night from Athens.

The Cyprus Airways flight repatriated the Cypriot nationals for medical reasons.

Those who had undergone operations, will remain in self-isolation at their home for 14 days.

The remaining people were transferred to specific locations chosen by the government for 14 days of quarantine.

The uniforms arrived from China after coordinated efforts of the foreign ministry for doctors and nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus battle.



