April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Second death in north

By Evie Andreou00

An 83-year-old woman from Germany who was in hospital in the north with coronavirus died on Wednesday.

The woman was among the group of German tourists placed in quarantine by Turkish Cypriot authorities after one of their co-travelers was tested positive to coronavirus earlier in March.

The 83-year-old was admitted to hospital on March 20 and in the intensive care unit four days later. She had underlying health conditions.

This is the second death recorded in the north so far. A 73-year-old man, also from Germany died last Saturday.

 

 

 



