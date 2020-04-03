Coronavirus: binman files complaint against police for brutality during check (with video)

A 29-year-old binman from Nicosia on Friday said he filed a complaint of police brutality claiming he was attacked and arrested by officers doing routine checks while he was working.

In a video published by daily Politis, the man is seen being held down by three police officers while he is saying he did not do anything wrong.

He reported the incident to the independent authority investigating complaints against police.

According to Politis, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in a central road in Engomi, Nicosia.

The 29-year-old’s lawyer told Politis his client was stopped for a check and even though he had the form from his employer allowing him to be outside for work, “he was brutally beaten, arrested, humiliated and charged.”

The lawyer also said that the officers in question did not take the necessary protection measures against the spread of coronavirus and called on all of them who came near his client to get tested.

The 29-year-old told Politis that he was at work, and after covering part of their rounds, he had to follow the rubbish truck with his car to the next area they had to cover.

He explained that at the moment, rubbish trucks can only carry two people due to social distancing dictates, either in the cabin with the driver or standing at the back. Teams work in threes.

Just before parking a few metres away from the rubbish truck that was waiting for him, a police officer asked him to pull over. The man claims he stopped in the middle of the road and showed the document and then drove off to park behind the rubbish truck but another police officer went over and knocked on his car window calling him a “wise guy”.

He said he explained to them he was not trying to run away but one of the officers started pushing him asking him why he didn’t stop. They asked him to get back into his car and show them his ID asking him if he was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

The man said he was asked to handover his car keys and wallet.

“He wanted me to give him my personal items so that he could arrest me,” he told Politis.

The man said he ended up on the ground after an argument with one of the officers. “I did not want him to treat me that way,” he said adding he told the officer that the way he was carrying out the check was absurd.

“He was slamming the car door into my knees, he wouldn’t let me out of the car. When I exited the car, he started pushing me,” the man said.

He added that two officers held him down on the ground while a third officer went to assist them.

“Three people to handcuff me,” he said. He added they held him down for five minutes.

The man said they took him to the police station where he was pressured into admitting to the charges of negligent driving, resisting arrest, threatening police officers and refusing to show his ID.

He said he was held at the station for around six hours.

Politis also released a video taken by a person who witnessed the incident





