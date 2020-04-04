April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 30 new cases announced on Saturday (updated)

By George Psyllides06

Cyprus announced 30 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total in the Republic to 426.

Of the 30 cases, 13 were contacts with confirmed cases, three were from a cluster in Aradippou in Larnaca, and one from an overseas trip.

Thirteen other cases were being investigated.

Nine deaths have been attributed to Covid-19, with no further patients dying on Saturday. Thirty-three patients who had been treated in hospital have recovered.

On the positive side, one more Covid-19 patient was extubated on Saturday, the second in two days.

Both patients will be transferred to the Famagusta reference hospital.

Health authorities have so far carried out 10,154 tests. Saturday’s cases were the result of 698 tests.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikis said the next few days would be important to see how the virus is developing in Cyprus.

“While there is no pharmaceutical treatment, self protection is the best way to fight the virus,” he added.

The three cases from the so-called hotspot of Aradippou were the result of 38 tests carried out on Wednesday as part of targeted testing in the area.

A further 153 were done on Friday and 334 on Saturday, whose results are expected in the coming days.

A similar endeavour is underway at a second hotspot, Paphos where 186 tests were carried out on Saturday.

Authorities hope to test up to 1,000 residents, chosen at random, to gain  a better picture of the situation in the area.

In the north no new cases were recorded on Saturday, according to ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli. There have been 88 registered cases in the north and two deaths.

 



