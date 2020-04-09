April 9, 2020

Coronavirus: police will be on high alert over Easter to catch movement violators

Police will remain fully operational and in a state of high alert during the Easter break ensure the public complies with government restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, they said Thursday.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency the force would continue to carry out strict checks for full  compliance with the measures.

“Police’s operational readiness will be enhanced even more,” he said

Violations of the decrees issued by the health minister would be booked without exception, he added.

Andreou said police understand the need for citizens to perform their religious duties and hold family gatherings at Easter but, he added: “We are at a key point in the effort we are all making to contain the pandemic thus it is not the time to relax the measures currently in place.”

It was the responsibility of every citizen to comply with the measures and to stay at home.

Andreou said that both roadside checkpoints and patrols would be increased  during Easter.



