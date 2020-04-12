April 12, 2020

Police believe found body was victim of premeditated murder

Police are considering the stabbing of a man whose body was found in Paphos on Saturday night as a premeditated murder, Paphos police chief Nicos Pentaras said.

A 20-year-old victim was stabbed with a sharp object in the Vrexi area of Chlorakas on Saturday night.

He said that after interrogating people who were involved in the altercation that led to the murder they went to the site it happened and located the body.

He said that according to information from witnesses, police believe the killing was a matter of honour because of differences between foreigners.

The police have issued arrest warrants against two compatriots of the victim, aged 22 and 25: Walid Al Moustafa and Tarek Haj Halaf, both from Syria.

They have also appealed to anyone with information to contact CID on 26 806021 or contact the citizens line on 1460.



