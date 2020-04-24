April 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four phases and three months for opening up measures

By George Psyllides02473
Hair salons should be able to open up by mid-May

Lifting restrictions will take place in four stages from May 4, taking between two and three months, and provided there is no resurgence of the coronavirus, it was reported on Friday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) each phase will start two weeks after the previous one following an expert evaluation of the situation. A rise in cases would mean a return to the protective measures.

Social distancing and existing hygiene guidelines will remain in place none the less.

A comprehensive proposal on the first phase will be presented by the scientific team to the president and a ministerial committee on Tuesday to guide the cabinet’s decisions when it convenes the next day.

In the first phase, the authorities are expected to allow more daily movements – currently only one outing is allowed – and the opening of small construction sites, small and medium businesses and retail shops.

By mid-May, and if the epidemiological data are favourable, authorities are expected to open hair salons, beauty parlours and gyms.

The third phase involves resumption of sporting events behind closed doors.

Malls, hotels, restaurants and cafeterias will be part of the fourth phase with certain restrictions relating to the number of people they can accommodate.

The reopening of schools and churches is still under consideration.

Airports and crossing points are expected to reopen in three months, again depending on the epidemiological data.



