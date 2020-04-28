April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

European University in top 101+ for innovation

By Press Release00

The European University of Cyprus has been voted among the top 101+ universities in the world by the prestigious Times Higher Education Rankings.

In a statement, the university said that for the second year in a row, the annual ranking of Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings is among the top 101+ universities in the world in the field of innovation and infrastructure.

According to the rankings, the European University Cyprus has built a reputation for quality education with a sharp focus on the employability of its students, and recognition for its investment in high-tech innovation and engagement with industry and society.

Over the last decade, the university has fostered a culture of modernisation that has resulted in levels of growth that have exceeded all expectations, upgrading the quality of tertiary education in Cyprus and defining a clear international orientation for the university and the country.

 



Related posts

Lockdown no barrier to misbehaving in class

CM Guest Columnist

UNic number 42 for offering quality education

Press Release

Coronavirus: New term kicks off but teachers not happy

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Final exams in lyceum to be held on new schedule

Gina Agapiou

Paphos innovation institute gains official status from education ministry

Bejay Browne

Frederick University rises to the coronavirus challenge

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign