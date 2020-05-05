May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man shoots, kills his sister likely by accident

By George Psyllides0666

A 23-year-old man shot and killed his sister, 21, in Larnaca on Wednesday, though it was not yet clear whether it had been an accident.

The incident happened at around 6pm.

Investigators at the scene were trying to determine whether the shot was fired by accident while the man was cleaning his weapon.

 



