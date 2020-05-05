May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three arrested in connection with possession of drugs

By Annette Chrysostomou
Paphos police HQ

Paphos police on Monday evening arrested three people in connection with the possession of illegal drugs and causing an accident.

Around 8pm, officers spotted a car with three occupants aged 34, 27 and 23, parked on the side of a road in Paphos.

When the driver saw the patrol car, he tried to get away, moving first backwards and then forwards, with the result that his vehicle collided with the patrol car and both came to a stop, police said.

During a search of the car officers said they found 62 grammes of cannabis, two precision scales and a half-smoked cigarette containing cannabis.



