May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Massive fire in north spews black smoke over capital (with video)

By Peter Michael00

A huge fire broke out at a landfill in northern Nicosia around noon, billowing out a large cloud of black smoke seen from almost everywhere in the capital.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the fire broke out in the Mia Milia area of Nicosia, and there are strong winds in the area.

Firefighters have been at the scene attempting to put out the blaze but are having trouble due to the winds.

Reports said a house in the area was also destroyed by the blaze.

One eyewitness told the Cyprus Mail the fire looks ‘huge’ even from a distance.

 

Video: Kibris Postasi

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=553696862185314&ref=watch_permalink



