Coronavirus: Attorney-general may intervene over man jailed for visiting girlfriend

Attorney-general Costas Clerides said on Wednesday he was looking into the possibility of intervening in the jailing of a 35-year-old man for 45 after he was caught breaking the curfew to visit his girlfriend.

Clerides told the Cyprus News Agency that his office, in consultations with President Nicos Anastasiades was looking into the possibility of intervening. He did not elaborate further.

But lawyers raised the issue of whether the man was tried based on the law in place when he was caught or based on a law in force a few days later.

The 35-year-old man from the Famagusta district was jailed for 45 days on Tuesday after he broke curfew to visit his girlfriend. He was caught by police just after 9pm in Dherynia on March 25, when the curfew was in effect between 9pm and 6am.

The statement by Clerides follows a debate on the harsh penalty imposed.

Advocate Achilleas Demetriades called for a presidential pardon arguing that the man may have been sentenced under one decree on quarantine while having been charged under an earlier one that had lighter penalties. “It seems he will go to prison for 45 days on an unlawful charge,” Demetriades tweeted.

Demetriades had told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that this sentence was an unprecedented one given that normally a custodial sentence is the last resort especially when, in this case, the defendant had no criminal record.

He had also raised the issue of prison overcrowding but also that the defendant would be exposed to the risk of contracting coronavirus by being in prison.

The lawyer of the Association for the Protection of the Rights of Prisoners and Detainees, Alexandros Clerides, too raised the same arguments.

He told CNA on Wednesday that alternative penalties have been promoted through the association since 2017 and that this case, was “a perfect example of how an alternative sentence could have been implemented with positive results.”

He added that the court has the power to impose a penalty which it considers appropriate, based on the information put before it, including the suspension of any penalty. In this case, he said, it could have been an order to offer community work in a hospital for 45 days under police supervision.

“Immediate imprisonment of a person should always be the last resort,” he said.

He said that it should be investigated whether the law itself provides for a disproportionate penalty as per the gravity of the offence but also whether at the time this offence took place the current law was in force and if it provided for such penalties.

The court justified its decision based the fact that all offences which violate the laws relating to public health are very serious, but in this case, under the circumstances, had become especially serious.

It said that the imposition of strict and deterring penalties is a way of tackling such behaviours. The existing law provides that offenders face up to six months in prison and or up to a €3,000 fine.





