Coronavirus: Perdios briefs cabinet on tourism action plan

Some 55 per cent of the 2020 action plan for tourism has been completed, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Wednesday after briefing the cabinet on the progress of implementing the national strategy.

“Despite a large number of staff working from home in the past two months, I must nevertheless say with satisfaction that 55 per cent of the action plan for 2020 has already been completed,” he said after the cabinet meeting.

Among the actions were various competitions involving studies for the development of the Paphos marina, an online platform monitoring tourist businesses, as well as a new tourism logo.

The ministry has also prepared the terms and conditions for other studies including health, wellness, and rehabilitation of people with disabilities, and one for the sustainable development of Polis Chrysochous and Tylliria.

Perdios said specialised incentives have been granted to tour operators for the promotion of mountain resorts, the countryside, and other remote areas.

He said they have submitted proposals to the interior ministry to declare certain areas and communities as protected.

They have also prepared a detailed list with craft makers, cottage industries, and farms so that they could be promoted abroad and in Cyprus.

Perdios said they have also passed the Air BnB law and a scheme to upgrade restaurants, which entails granting subsidies so that they can change tables and chairs and in general upgrade their aesthetics.

Including in the remaining 45 per cent of the actions, is overhauling Cyprus’ branding, which will start when the logo is ready.

“As soon as we have our logo, we will proceed with the competition to produce the material that will help us promote our country abroad.”

Consultations with the interior ministry have also started to amend a bill on noise pollution and the ministry was preparing training programmes for taxi and bus drivers.

One action that was interrupted because of the virus concerned a law proposal to ban the consumption of alcohol in public areas – beyond the boundaries of restaurants and other establishments.

The same applied to a bill banning the sale of laughing gas.

“Essentially the ministry wants to include it in the category of narcotic substances, and we have consulted with the health ministry towards that end,” he said.





