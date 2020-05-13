May 13, 2020

Cyprus has low percentage of apartment dwellers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus is one of the EU countries with the lowest share of people living in flats, a Eurostat report published on Wednesday shows.

While 46 per cent of the EU population lived in flats in 2018, only 26.6 per cent of Cypriots did. The numbers are lower only for Ireland, the Netherlands, Croatia and Belgium.

On average, roughly 19 per cent of EU members lived in semi-detached or terraced houses, and just over one third, 35 per cent, in detached houses.

In Cyprus, the number of people living in detached houses is much higher, 43.6 per cent, while another 28.5 per cent lived in semi-detached or terraced houses.

Flats were the preferred residence type in nine member states. Topping the list is Latvia (66 per cent), followed by Spain (65 per cent), Estonia (62 per cent) and Greece (61 per cent).

The lowest shares were recorded in Ireland (8 per cent) and the Netherlands (20 per cent).

More than two-thirds of the population lived in detached houses in Croatia, 70 per cent, followed by Slovenia with 66 per cent.

In 2018, seven out of every ten persons in the EU lived in a house or flat they owned. There were more owners than tenants in every EU member state in 2018.



