May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government stands by producers minister says visiting market

By Evie Andreou00

The government is standing by producers, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said on Saturday after a visit to the Dherynia municipal street market.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the fact that both sellers and consumers were observing the protection measures against coronavirus.

He said the government stands by producers and that among the latest measures approved by the cabinet was a scheme to support people selling their produce in street markets to help them offset the impact of the lockdown.

According to Kadis, Cyprus is among the first and few EU countries to promptly introduce support measures for farmers to help them cope with the consequences of the  pamdemic.

The minister said producers from all over the island had gone to the market to sell their products. He added that when he arrived at the market at 9.30am, many producers had already sold out, an indication that consumers seek to buy groceries directly from the producers.

Dherynia mayor Andros Karayiannis, who escorted the minister, said the market has been operating since 2013. He called for state help so that the municipality could erect a roof for the market, which is an open air one, to protect producers and consumers from the scorching heat.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Two men remanded after caught selling masks imported by government

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Two booked for holding social gatherings at their homes

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Turkey says EU ‘hostage’ to Greece and Cyprus

Peter Michael

Cyprus and France Ministers reaffirm commitment to defence cooperation

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Baths of Aphrodite campsite to be ready for summer

Nick Theodoulou

Man suspected of stabbing attack in Paphos to go on trial

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign