May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry clarifies regulations on reopening pubs and restaurants

By Evie Andreou01315
Outdoor areas can open on May 21, inside areas on June 9

The health ministry on Monday clarified that all restaurants and cafes that will open later in the week must receive customers only in their outside areas.

As of May 21, restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pizzerias, and pubs can resume, the health ministry said.

The external areas of coffee shops and canteens housed in association and club buildings can also resume operations, it said, if all hygiene rules are observed.

The ministry clarified that ‘outside area’ is defined by the provisions of the law on smoking and health protection.  It added that these areas must have tables and chairs.

Play areas located within these businesses even if outside must remain closed, however, until a decree is issued allowing their reoperation.

The ministry also said that night clubs, discos and other areas where there’s dancing, must remain closed.

The second phase of relaxation of measures against the spread of coronavirus starts on May 21 when all restrictions on movement will be lifted.

People can go to parks – apart from play areas – squares, marinas and other open spaces provided they are not in groups of over 10. Barber shops and hairdressers may also reopen.

The state health services carried out 748 checks last week in retail food and beverage businesses and restaurants offering take away and delivery services.

Five of these businesses have been booked for non-compliance with the decree on the obligatory testing of their employees for Covid-19.

Checks will also continue this week.

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Distance learning is here to stay says minister

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: state doctors call for psychiatric services to restart to help those traumatised by lockdown

Peter Michael

Repairs to police-car software takes on average 75 days instead of contracted 48 hours

Evie Andreou

Pasp claims financial reasons behind decision to stop Cyprus football

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: kindergartens to remain closed as long as restrictions in place

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: police fine 49 for sunbathing, four arrested in Limassol incident (with video)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign