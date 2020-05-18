May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case

By Peter Michael00

One new case of coronavirus were announced on Tuesday by the health ministry, bringing the total to 917.

Earlier, the ministry reported a total of four people are being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One of the patients is in the advanced care unit. Doctors have said all the patients are in generally good condition.

 



