May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man detained as suspected accessory to murder in Chlorakas

By George Psyllides
File photo Paphos court

Paphos police have detained a 38-year-old man on suspicion of encouraging another man to commit crimes against the families of two Syrian men wanted in the murder of a 20-year-old.

Police said a 24-year-old reported the suspect to them on Monday. The suspect is a friend of 20-year-old Jamal Alhadzi who was stabbed to death in Chlorakas on April 10.

Nine Syrian men were detained in connection with the incident while two more, thought to be the main culprits, are currently detained in the north.

Walid Al Moustafa, 22, and Tarek Haj Halaf, 25, were arrested in the north, after attempting to flee to Turkey.

The two sides have an informal agreement to exchange wanted suspects but it was not known when this would take place in this case.

The 38-year-old, who was remanded in custody for two days, denied he was encouraging the 24-year-old to commit crimes against the families of the two wanted men. He claimed he was merely asking the 24-year-old about the murder and the developments.

The nine other suspects will appear before court on June 3. All the suspects are Syrian aged between 19 and 31.

It is believed that the killing was related to matters of honour.

According to police, the 20-year-old had been stabbed multiple times with a knife during an altercation in the Vrexi area on the coastal road between Chlorakas and Kato Paphos.



