May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forestry department issues red warning for fires (updated)

By Katy Turner0392
The fire in Mia Milia on Saturday

The danger for forest fires is on red warning, the forestry department said on Sunday because of the strong winds.

It reminded the public that it is illegal to light fires without a permit and to throw cigarette butts and lit matches within 2km of the state forests, which is punishable with a ten years in jail or a €50,000 fine.

Lighting of fires is only allowed in designated areas at picnic spots.

“We also urge the public to be extra vigilant during their outings, avoiding activities that may cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that generates heat, sparks or flames. It is criminal to cause a fire under these conditions,” a statement said.

On Sunday morning, the department had already put out three forest fires.

The first broke out at 7.45am near Xyliatos, burning olive trees, pine trees and wild vegetation. Nine men and three vehicles of the department put it out.

The second fire started at 8.20am near Oroklini, and the swift intervention by the department and the fire service prevented it from taking hold. Three fire engines and eight firemen were needed.

The third broke out at 9am near Moni, which was also quickly extinguished by five men and two vehicles of the forestry department.

The cause of all three fires is still being investigated.

On Saturday the fire department was called to fires that burned dry vegetation and threatened the power plant in Vasiliko and an area near the Larnaca Salt Lake, in addition to being on stand by for a fire in Mia Milia in the north.

The cause of the fire near the Salt Lake, which burned 10 hectares of land, is under investigation by the police.

Anyone who sees a fire is asked to call 1407 or 112



