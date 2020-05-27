May 27, 2020

Coronavirus: Zero new daily cases announced for second time in a week

By Peter Michael00

For the second time within a week, nο new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday, with the total remaining at 939.

Earlier, the ministry reported six people were being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One of the patients is in the high-dependency unit for further monitoring, doctors said.

Another patient is expected to be discharged, following a negative retest for the virus.

Nine more people are still in the Eden Resort rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou, where they were transferred after being released from Famagusta General.

They are staying there until they are deemed fully negative to the virus.



