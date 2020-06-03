Job training for more than 70,000 on offer in second half of 2020

New training for programmes 73,200 employed and unemployed persons at a cost of €21.9 million is being offered for the second half of 2020, the Human Resources Development Authority (HRDA) announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the authority said it has approved the multi-operational training programmes which will be implemented by vocational training centres.
Programmes approved for the first half of the year were carried over to the second half due to the coronavirus, without the submission of application by the training centres, and there is the possibility of an increase of programmes by 50 per cent in the second half.
The announcement clarifies the programmes cover issues related to all sectors of the economy and all categories of professions, such as effective business management, new technologies and innovations, green and blue skills, renewable energy, energy saving, safety and health at work. instructor training, general data protection regulation, basic digital skills and specialised skills in various professions.
Following a decision to promote the use of e-learning in the face of the coronavirus, the training centres have the ability to implement the training programmes either online or face-to-face or using a mixture of both.
The usual training programmes are implemented in the framework of the HRDA policy to provide incentives to employers in order to continuously train their employees to meet the needs of their businesses / organisations, the HRDA announced.
In addition, registered unemployed people participate in these programmes. 2,432 of such programmes were approved for the participation of 68,100 people with a total cost of € 19 million.
The aim of life-importance programmes is to meet the training needs of companies / organisations and their employers, mainly management and scientific staff, in specialised or innovative issues that are important priorities for the local economy. 56 programmes were approved for the participation of 1,600 people with a total cost of €2.4 million.
Another type of programme is aimed at trade union executives. 124 programmes were approved for the participation of 3,500 executives with a total cost of half a million euros.
More information is available at the website of the authority at www.anad.org.cy