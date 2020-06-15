June 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU’s Borrell to visit next month

By George Psyllides00
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

The EU’s High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell will be visiting Cyprus in July, it emerged on Monday.

The visit will come ahead of the next external affairs council, which is scheduled for July 13 in Brussels, possibly with the physical presence of the participants.

The council will discuss EU-Turkey relations in light of Ankara’s illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

 



