June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road works begin Monday at Solomou Square and Paphos Gate

By Staff Reporter061
File photo: Solomou Square

By Becky Kammitsi

The Nicosia municipality announced on Thursday that between June 22 and July 6, paving works would be carried out in central locations of the capital including the main bus station.

The work will involve the removal of granite slabs and the construction of a new road at Solomou Square bus station and nearby Paphos Gate.

In Solomou Square work will be carried out daily from 9pm to 6am the next morning between the dates of June 22 and 26.

At Paphos Gate, from the Markos Drakos roundabout to Arsinois Street, work will also be carried out between 9 pm to 6am between the dates of June 22 and July 4.

Between 2pm on July 4 and 6am on July 6, works will be carried out daily from the Markos Drakos roundabout up to Arsinois street.

The work will be carried out in sections should not involve any major disruption to morning traffic.

The municipality has called for cooperation of the public for better and faster execution of the works and apologises for any inconvenience to residents and visitors to the affected areas.



