Cypriot athletes celebrate Olympic Day on Instagram

Cyprus Olympic and pre-Olympic athletes, former Olympians, emerging talent and current champions came together on Instagram this week to celebrate International Olympic Day.
After the Cyprus Olympic Committee called for people to celebrate the annual International Olympic Day using the #TeamCyprus and #OlympicDay hashtags, along with the @CyprusOlympic handle, tens of posts were published on the platform. The posts included beautiful pictures and messages. The entire initiative was very successful with the 50 stories tagged with the Cyprus Olympic Committee username receiving a combined total of 23,000 impressions.
During the past few weeks, both the International Olympic Committee and European Olympic Committees called on everyone to participate in this celebration during this difficult time as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The Cyprus Olympic Committee chose Instagram as the platform for its own participation.
The campaign included the involvement of 11 athletes who have officially qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. These athletes are Andri Eleftheriou, Marilena Makri, Milan Trajkovic, Pavlos Kontides, Apostolos Parellis, Demetris Konstantinou, Eleni Artimata, Marios Georgiou, Andreas Kariolou, Andri Christoforou and Andreas Makris.
Additional stories and posts using the Cyprus Olympic Committee hashtags were created by Olympians Ramona Papaioannou, Christopher Papamichalopoulos, Marios Athanasiades, Chrystalleni Trikomiti, Dora Kyriakou, Leontia Kallenou, Stavros Michaelides and Andri Sialou.
Numerous champions such as Konstantina Nikolaou, Kyriaki Kouttouki, Andreas Stylianou, Georgia Konstantinidou, Mariota Aggelopoulou, Giorgos Balardjishvili, Georgia Epifaniou, Sophia Asvesta, Aristos Michael, Panayiotis Loizides, Elias Georgiou and Andreas Kokkinos also took part in the campaign.
The International Olympic Day was established in 1948 by the International Olympic Committee in order to commemorate the creation of the IOC on June 23, 1894 in Paris. The day aims to promote athletics and exercise regardless of age, gender or skill.
The International Olympic Committee and the 206 Olympic Committees around the world organise this day every year along with various activities and events to promote the principles and values of the Games.
The Cyprus Olympic Committee’s efforts to commemorate the day are supported by OPAP Cyprus, RCB Bank, Carbo One, Charalambides Christis, Cyta, Toyota, and METRO. The Cyprus Olympic Committee’s own events and activities take place in September, instead of June 23, due to the summer heat.
The commemoration on the island includes tens of events by numerous different federations, including street runs for both adults and children.