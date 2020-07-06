July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Eight feared killed when two planes collide in Idaho

By Reuters News Service00
File photo of Coeur d'Alene Lake where the two planes collided (David Taylor-https://www.flickr.com/photos/taylordaal/)

Two bodies were recovered and six other people are believed to have been killed when two planes collided in the air and crashed into the Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho, local police said late on Sunday.

“Initial reports are, there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified. At this time it is believed there are no survivors,” the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. The victims included adults and children.

Investigators have not yet established the cause of the collision. The planes sank in 127 feet of water after crashing into the lake, the statement added.

Local media reported that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the collision and that one aircraft involved in the collision was a Cessna 206.



Related posts

Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations –NYT

Reuters News Service

Nearly 40 feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest Japan

Reuters News Service

Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies

Reuters News Service

Bubonic plague case forces Chinese authorities to take precautions

Reuters News Service

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years, Galicia in Spain under new lockdown

Reuters News Service

Health minister hails responsible behaviour after English pubs reopen

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign