July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Absence of a solution increasingly unsustainable, Guterres says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The two leaders with UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Berlin in November 2019

The absence of a resolution of the Cyprus problem is increasingly unsustainable, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, expressing concern that since the talks broke down in 2017 tensions on the island have progressively increased.

According to a draft copy of the UNSG’s report on Unficyp published by the Cyprus News Agency, Guterres said the lack of negotiations since July 2017 did not mean that the situation on the island remained unchanged, either at the political level or in the buffer zone, as he recommended extension of the mandate for another six months.

“I note with concern that since the closure of the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, tensions on the island have progressively increased over time, including, during this period, in the capital, Nicosia.”

The UNSG said he would continue to make efforts to achieve terms of reference that would serve as the starting point for “meaningful, and results-oriented negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity.”



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

