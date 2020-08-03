August 3, 2020

Coronavirus: People already in Greece will not have to pay for test at airport

The health ministry on Monday said that people who are already in Greece and will return after Thursday, when the country will be placed in category B, will not have to pay for the coronavirus tests they need to take upon their arrival.

The latest arrangement follows strong reactions by people who have already travelled to Greece, to Sunday’s announcement that Greece would be placed in category B from Thursday, meaning those arriving from there need to present a negative coronavirus (PCR) test certificate not older than 72 hours.

Cypriot nationals and their families and people permanently residing in Cyprus travelling from Greece can get tested upon their arrival at Larnaca and Paphos airports. Passengers will bear the cost of the test.

The health ministry said on Monday however, that Cypriots and permanent residents who travelled to Greece before Sunday – when the announcement was made – and will return after Thursday, will get tested at the airports upon their arrival free of charge.

They will however have to give to the laboratory a hard copy of their ticket and / or boarding pass showing the date of their departure from Cyprus, the ministry said.



