Canaima Lagoon, Venezuela | 360 video

Canaima Lagoon, Venezuela

Being surrounded by beautiful beaches and waterfalls, the Lagoon of Canaima is extremely picturesque. The most full-flowing waterfalls are Hacha, Golondrina and Ucaima, the smaller waterfalls are Sapito and Sapo, and there is also one big rapid called Ara.



