August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another scorcher, orange warning for Friday

By Staff Reporter0155

The met office issued an orange weather warning on for Friday, as temperatures inland are set to hit 43 degrees C.

According to the met office, the warning will be in effect from 12pm until 5pm.

Temperatures will be 43 degrees C inland, 34 degrees in the mountains, 33 on the western coast, and 36 on the rest of the coast.

Vulnerable groups, including children and elderly individuals, are asked to take caution as the high temperatures could have adverse effects on their health.



