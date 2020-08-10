August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unaccompanied minors donate masks to Nicosia municipality

By Andria Kades028

Nicosia municipality on Monday said they received 300 reusable face masks made by humanitarian organisation Hope for Children.

The fabric masks were made by unaccompanied minors under the umbrella of Hope for Children in Larnaca, with the support of the UNCHR, which supplied the youngsters with material and equipment.

The masks were delivered to the Nicosia municipality multifunctional foundation on Friday.

Oversight for the project was carried out by the occupational therapy department of the European University of Cyprus.

According to the municipality, the masks will go to children’s clubs of the municipality’s foundation and other partner organisations.



