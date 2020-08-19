August 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Larnaca’s ‘storytelling statues’

By Staff Reporter00
Larnaca Statue

Seven statues dotted around Larnaca will soon be able to tell you their story thanks to an initiative launched by the Larnaca Tourism Board and supported by the deputy ministry of tourism, the town’s municipality and the Youth Board of Cyprus.

“If you have ever walked around central Larnaca and stopped to admire the historical statues, you may have wondered what they would say if they could talk! Each one of the stone incarnations has an interesting and unique story to tell and they will soon be able to recount it ‘personally’ thanks to the innovative ‘Larnaca Storytelling Statues’,” LTB said on its website.

The interactive sightseeing initiative works via a QR code on seven statues of significant historical figures. Scanning the code with a mobile device, you can select your language from English or Greek, and the statue then ‘calls’ you! When you answer the call, the statue will tell you its story.

Dotted around the town centre and the main seafront promenade, the seven statues are: Zeno of Kition (three different statues of the founder of the Stoic school of Philosophy – born 334BC); the bust of General Kimon (who defeated his enemies even in death in the 5th century BC); Apollonios Kitieas (a physician of the Empiric school of thought); artist Michael Kashalos (a self-taught painter who began his career in his 70s), and the Winged Lion of Venice – a gift from Venice to mark the twinning of the two cities.

The texts were curated by Iosif Hadjikyriakos, director of the Phivos Stavrides Foundation.

The project is expected to be launched in September.

Staff Reporter

