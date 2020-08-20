August 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: ten new cases announced on Thursday (Updated)

By Peter Michael011

The health ministry on Thursday announced ten new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,395.

The cases were found from 3,202 tests.

Two cases were found from 1,549 tests processed from passengers and repatriated individuals.  The first case involved a Czech woman, who arrived through Vienna on August 19 and was taken to the Eden rehabilitation centre. The second was Cypriot man, who returned from Paris on August 19, and took a test at the airport.

Another three cases were found from 633 tests processed from people tested on private initiative.  The first was a footballer from Ethnikos Achnas, a contact of the previous case from the same team.  The second had symptoms on August 19 and took the test privately.  The third was patient from the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, announced earlier in the day.

Of 205 tests processed through contact tracing, five cases arose.  The first was a contact of a case announced on August 17, the second was a family member of the Ethnikos Achnas player announced on Monday.  The other three were all family and friends of a case announced on August 18.

The ministry received negative results from 83 tests on people tested on their doctors’ orders, ten from migrant centres, 623 from 10,000 random tests being carried out in Cyprus, one from a program run by the justice ministry, and 98 from state hospital laboratories.

One person is being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and one person continues to be in intubated at the Nicosia General intensive care unit.

 



