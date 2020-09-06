September 6, 2020

Two new cases announced on Sunday

By Evie Andreou00
Two new coronavirus cases were detected on Sunday, both of them, asymptomatic.

The latest cases bring the total number to 1,509.

One of Sunday’s news cases is a flatmate of a man from India who tested positive this week after returning from his country. He has no symptoms. On Saturday, another person who lives with them had tested positive.

The second case is a woman from Ukraine who recently returned from her country. She took a test 48 hours prior to the end of her 14-day self-isolation which came out positive.

The two new cases were detected out of 2,150 lab tests.



