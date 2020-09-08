September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: north closes schools until October 1

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

The north on Tuesday postponed the opening of schools until October 1 as well as the closing until the same date businesses attracting crowds such as casinos and night clubs.

The new measures were announced after a ‘cabinet’ meeting following the increased numbers in coronavirus cases recorded in the north in recent days.

According to reports in the north, all schools will open on October 1. Primary education pupils in first and second grade who went back to school on Monday will be the only ones to continue going to classes. Private teaching institutes, study centres and nurseries will also remain open.

Casinos, night clubs, discos and other music and dancing places will too close until October 1.

Weddings are being postponed until after October 1, and election rallies and mass meetings are cancelled until after that date.

The new measures also concern the closure of playgrounds. Sports events will be held without spectators until October 1 but there no restrictions for individual sports.

It was also announced that people who need to quarantined will bear the cost themselves, expect for university students and people who travel abroad for health reasons.

Private sector employees who belong to vulnerable groups and need to stay at home will receive an allowance just as people working in the public sector.

In the meantime, parents of children going to the first and second grades have been reluctant to send them to school. According to Turkish Cypriot media, several schools saw only up to half of the expected numbers of pupils arriving for classes.



Source: Cyprus News Agency
