September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Protest held against Covid measures at Eleftheria Square

By Peter Michael00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A second protest centered on opposition against the Covid-19 restrictions took place on Saturday evening at Nicosia’s Eleftheria Square, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Protest groups who demonstrated first on August 29, include those against masks, vaccinations, 5G, loss of individual liberty and choice.

Around 200 protesters attended the rally and few seemed to be wearing masks, or social distancing, both stipulations announced by the government in allowing protests to be held.

Police were present at the demonstration, taking videos of the protesters. They said they would be doing so after receiving the go-ahead from the personal data protection commissioner.

The government said if protesters did not comply with the rules as set out, the organisers of the events would be held accountable for any fines or penalties.

Meanwhile, a poll published on Saturday found that over one quarter of people in Cyprus would oppose taking a coronavirus vaccine, a poll published on Saturday showed.

Out of 1,378 people polled by RetailZoom for daily Politis, 28 per cent said they did not want the vaccine if one becomes available.  Thirty-two per cent said they would get the vaccine, while another 31 per cent said they would follow the advice of specialists.  Nine per cent said they were unsure.

According to the poll, 25 per cent were against wearing mandatory face masks in closed areas, while 72 per cent agreed with the decision of the health ministry to mandate mask wearing in closed public spaces.



