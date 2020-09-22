September 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

GoGordian: 37 properties available to suit all budgets

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
With a refreshed and competitive portfolio of houses, apartments, mansions and residential plots of land, GoGordian returns to the market with 37 properties suitable for different budgets.

GoGordian’s residential portfolio includes selected properties across Cyprus, with prices suitable for a diverse buying public and to those seeking investment opportunities.

Specifically, the portfolio contains 10 houses/mansions, six apartments, and 21 residential plots of land. The 10 houses/mansions are worth between €182,000 and €1,850,000 and are found across the island: three are in Nicosia, three are in Limassol, two in Paphos, one in Larnaca, and one in the Famagusta area.

The six apartments are split evenly between Nicosia and Paphos with a price range between €105,000 and €1,100,000.

Finally, the 21 plots of residential land are priced between €40,000 and €1,100,000 and are available in Limassol Nicosia, Paphos, and Larnaca.

All properties are available at https://gogordian.com/lp/residential-properties

Interested parties can call GoGordian at 77775656 or email [email protected]



