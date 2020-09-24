Larnaca promises to toe line amid calls for compliance

Larnaca will comply with strict measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Andreas Vyras assured on Thursday – the day additional restrictions came into force in the district.

His assurance came Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou once more appealed to the general public to comply with self-protection measures and to businesses to adhere to the protocols.

The number of Covid 19 cases in Larnaca district in recent days has surged to 65. Authorities are trying to put the brakes on the five known active clusters and through random testing form a better picture of the outbreak in the district.

“The health of our citizens and the safety of people matters most,” Vyras told the Cyprus News Agency

On Wednesday, the health ministry announced gatherings in people’s homes in Larnaca would be limited to ten people including children. The figure is 50 elsewhere.

Churches, mosques and other religious sites must limit gatherings to 75 in accordance with other protocols in place such as wearing masks.

Sporting events must take place without spectators.

The maximum number of people allowed to be served in restaurants is set at 75 indoors and 150 outdoors with social distancing of 3 sq m indoors and 2 sq m. outdoors per person regardless of the size of the venue.

The operation of cinemas and theatres is allowed with a maximum number of 75 indoors and 150 persons outdoors, observing in each case the guidelines and protocols.

Cocktail parties and ‘congratulations’ at weddings and baptisms are prohibited. Only a physical presence at lunch or dinner is allowed, with a maximum of 350 people in attendance.

Random laboratory testing of 3,000 people in the Larnaca district at the GSZ stadium and at Mackenzie parking.

The measures are set to be in effect for two weeks, in effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Commenting on cases found at district schools and the city’s general hospital, Vyras said: “It should not frighten us. Panic is never a good guide, especially under these difficult circumstances.”

He added he hoped the stricter measures in their city soon become a ‘bad dream’.

On the 3,000 random tests to be conducted in Larnaca, Vyras said as soon as they are informed about the locations for testing, they will inform their citizens.

Another schoolgirl was found positive to the virus on Thursday in Larnaca. She is the daughter of a person from Ethnikos Achnas who has also been infected.

The school was shut down and disinfected, while students and teachers were all isolated to be tested. The first cluster is the Nea Salamina football club, numbering a total of 23 cases, the second is from the Ocean Basket on Finikoudes with a total of four cases, the third is from a hotel on the Larnaca seafront with a total of nine cases, the fourth from Larnaca bishopric with a total of 23 cases, and the fifth is at Larnaca General Hospital where two nurses were found positive.

Commenting on the situation in Larnaca, the health minister said the spread of the virus is ‘concerning’.

Speaking at an unveiling of a SPECT-CT system for Nicosia General, Ioannou underlined the importance of strict adherence to protocols.

Asked if the measures in Larnaca would also be imposed on other districts, Ioannou said that based on the data at hand, the scientific team and the government did not currently believe this to be necessary..





