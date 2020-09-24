September 24, 2020

Ryanair to launch Paphos-Paris flights in December

By Staff Reporter01

Paphos has been included in Ryanair’s flight programme from Paris Beauvais Airport with two flights a week from December, which was on Thursday described as a particularly positive development by airport operator Hermes.

Considering the difficult climate caused by the pandemic, the development highlights the significant prospects for Cyprus as a tourist destination, Maria Kouroupi, Senior Director of Aviation Development and Communication at Hermes Airports, told CNA.

Kouroupi said the strengthening of the winter season was an important goal the operator had set with other players in the tourism industry.

The launch of the Paphos-Paris route in early December significantly enhanced both the prospects for winter tourism “and our connectivity for 2021, where we look forward to a better year in terms of passenger traffic,” she said.

Although there are concerns about the Covid restrictions “we are working methodically to maintain the existing routes,” she added, while at the same time adding new destinations “thus contributing decisively to the recovery of Cypriot tourism from the effects of the pandemic”.

The Paphos – Paris Beauvais route starts on December 3, 2020.



Staff Reporter

