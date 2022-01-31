January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 3,396 new cases

By Gina Agapiou055
file photo: file photo: a computer image created by nexu science communication together with trinity college in dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to covid 19

Two deaths from the coronavirus and 3, 396 new cases were announced on Monday out of 137,680 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.47 per cent.

The deaths were of a man aged 86 and a woman aged 77.

There are 204 patients in hospital with the virus of whom 65 are in serious condition.

Related Posts

Last push for consensus on local govt reform

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Testing sites at virtually all schools from Tuesday

Gina Agapiou

Vinylio Wine Etc celebrates birthday with Greek singers

Eleni Philippou

Two more arrests in suspected robbery ring

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: University teaching union to appeal court ruling on vaccination

Elias Hazou

Weather gradually returning to seasonal norm

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign