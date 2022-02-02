February 2, 2022

Coronavirus: Tatar says has tested positive for Covid-19

By Nick Theodoulou00
Ersin Tatar

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar confirmed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in good health.

“I am well and I wish to convey to my dear people that I have gone into isolation,” a post from his account on social media read.

Tatar had flu symptoms and consequently took a PCR test which returned positive.

The post further stated that the public should abide by the health measures in place and participate in the vaccination campaign, further thanking all those wishing him a swift recovery.

