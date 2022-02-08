Workshops to deconstruct an A.G. Leventis Gallery painting

Creative workshops for children as young as three as well as for adults are coming to the AG Leventis Gallery. The series of workshops titled Deconstruction are part of an educational and research programme that focuses on creative movement and play by the University of Nicosia. Specifically, by the Departments of Music and Dance, of Pedagogical Studies and of Architecture.
This pioneering programme was inspired by the painting The Bird of Mesarka by Christoforos Savva, part of the gallery’s collection.
In these workshops, participants will have the opportunity to explore the context and meaning of the painting through movement, the use of objects as well as 3D, and floor/vertical perspectives. Teachers will also have the chance to participate in a training workshop, where they will receive educational material for them to use in the future. In the meantime, data will also be collected to write an academic text.
The series kicks off on Saturday with two sessions for kindergarten students as young as three. Accompanied by their parents, young children can attend either the 10.30am workshop or the 2.30pm workshop, both lasting for two hours. Then on Sunday, two more sessions will take place at the same time but for primary school children. The teachers’ workshop is planned for Wednesday 16 between 6pm and 8pm while teenagers and children can join the workshops on the weekend of February 26 and 27.
The series will continue in March with one final workshop addressed to adults on March 9. A few weeks later, a presentation of the workshop results will take place on the morning of March 19 concluding the Deconstruction workshop series.
Aiming to be all-inclusive, the workshops and activities are accessible to people with disabilities as well. One small yet important detail to note is that participants should have a pair of socks with them and wear comfortable clothes that will allow them to move easily.
Creative Workshop: Deconstruction
Workshop series part of an educational and research programme that focus on creative movement and play by the University of Nicosia. February 12-March 19. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Bookings: 22-668838 or email [email protected]. Limited availability. Facebook event: Creative Workshop: Deconstruction