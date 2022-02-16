February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 300 migrants spotted off coast in the north

By Antigoni Pitta0588
File photo

The Turkish coast guard arrested 334 migrants spotted off the coast in the north, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.

Citing newspaper Kibris Postasi, the PIO said that the migrants were spotted in a fishing boat close to the coast of Cyprus.

Two were of Turkish origin while the rest were from other countries. One of them has reportedly died.

The migrants were taken to Bozyazi in the Mersin region of Turkey, where legal proceedings were initiated against them.

