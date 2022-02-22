February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Europe Featured Russia

Cyprus government to take stand on Russia’s actions in Ukraine

By Jonathan Shkurko012
a tank drives along a street in donetsk
A tank drives along a street after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following recognition of their independence. Photo credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Cyprus has yet to take a stand on the Russian Federation’s recognition of Ukraine’s breakaway eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.

A source at the Cyprus foreign ministry told the Cyprus Mail a statement was being drafted and will be released soon. However, with both the president and foreign minister abroad, the issue of the statement could be delayed.

The government could also be concerned about the reaction a statement could cause in Russia, with which it enjoys close ties.

The slowness of the response was in stark contrast to Greece and Turkey both of which issued statements early on Tuesday strongly condemning the Russian action.

Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border. Russia said the troops would have a “peacekeeping” role in the breakaway regions, which are controlled by Russian separatists backed by Moscow.

“Russia’s recognition of the illegal and unilateral declaration of “independence” of Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental principles of International Law, Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the Minsk agreements,” a tweet published by the Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday said.

“We have repeatedly stressed that Greece stands for respect of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states and condemns any decision that contravenes these fundamental principles of International Law.

The Greek foreign ministry also said it would align itself with its Nato allies and EU partners.

Turkey’s foreign ministry also chimed in on the ongoing developments in Ukraine and called Russia’s actions “a clear violation of Ukraine’s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Russian Federation’s decision was unacceptable, it said..

“We reiterate once again our commitment to the preservation of Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity and invite all concerned parties to act with common sense and to abide by international law,” Turkey’s foreign ministry said in a tweet.

